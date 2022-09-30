Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru steps up to promote healthy heart

Several initiatives were launched in Bengaluru to promote a healthy heart, on the occasion of World Heart Day on Thursday.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several initiatives were launched in Bengaluru to promote a healthy heart, on the occasion of World Heart Day on Thursday. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar urged people to take a pledge to consciously provide exclusive care for the heart, by maintaining a holistic healthy lifestyle.

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital launched a PAMI (Primary Acute Myocardial Infarction) network covering citizens of Kengeri, RR Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Ramanagara district to provide suitable care to patients within the ‘golden hour’. They also committed to train 5,000-plus volunteers in basic life support to ensure preparedness in the network.

BGS partnered with 50 small hospitals to upgrade network services and help save more lives, and also launched healthcare packages for hypertension and diabetes patients. Specialist Hospital launched a full fledged Cardiac and Science department in the hospital, with cardiology and cardiovascular sciences services under one roof.

As part of the initiative, it also announced a 75-point heart check, including various tests. A ‘Heart2Heart Walk’ was launched by Aster DM Healthcare, aiming to promote walking for better health. An initiative was taken where volunteers signing up for it would gain Rs 100 for every 10,000 steps, which will be contributed to underprivileged children in need of heart surgery. The volunteer with the highest steps will be awarded at a mega event on October 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Heart Day
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp