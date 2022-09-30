Bengaluru steps up to promote healthy heart

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several initiatives were launched in Bengaluru to promote a healthy heart, on the occasion of World Heart Day on Thursday. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar urged people to take a pledge to consciously provide exclusive care for the heart, by maintaining a holistic healthy lifestyle.

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital launched a PAMI (Primary Acute Myocardial Infarction) network covering citizens of Kengeri, RR Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Ramanagara district to provide suitable care to patients within the ‘golden hour’. They also committed to train 5,000-plus volunteers in basic life support to ensure preparedness in the network.

BGS partnered with 50 small hospitals to upgrade network services and help save more lives, and also launched healthcare packages for hypertension and diabetes patients. Specialist Hospital launched a full fledged Cardiac and Science department in the hospital, with cardiology and cardiovascular sciences services under one roof.

As part of the initiative, it also announced a 75-point heart check, including various tests. A ‘Heart2Heart Walk’ was launched by Aster DM Healthcare, aiming to promote walking for better health. An initiative was taken where volunteers signing up for it would gain Rs 100 for every 10,000 steps, which will be contributed to underprivileged children in need of heart surgery. The volunteer with the highest steps will be awarded at a mega event on October 16.

