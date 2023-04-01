Covid cases hit 1,000 mark again, fear spreads in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Active Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 1,000 mark after almost 12 weeks. The rise in Covid, H3N2, H1N1 (Swine Flu) cases since January has created a sense of fear among citizens, who are reaching out to doctors for every little health issue they face. Health experts said the situation could have been controlled if continuous awareness was created by the government regarding the infection, symptoms and precautions to be taken, and people would not have so many fears.

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor, said that precautionary measures are usually taken when the infection rate has already increased. If it is done in the beginning, people will be more aware and take necessary precautionary measures. The government usually becomes active when cases have already increased, which defeats the purpose, she said.

Doctors said the number of people consulting them for small ailments like headaches, gastrointestinal issues or slight fever, for fear of being infected with Covid or other Influenza-Like Infections (ILI), has risen lately.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said the trend in Karnataka is seen to be in tandem with cases across India. The next XBB 1.16 variant is detected in large numbers. Patients who need hospitalisation has also increased, but the number of terminal cases needing ventilator beds has not yet risen. He said the department is being watchful about the Covid situation, to ensure it does not spiral, especially with the upcoming state assembly elections.

Masks are not expected to be made mandatory as of now, however, officials have advised people to ensure they follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). One of the major reasons the number of cases is on the rise is people’s negligence in using masks and maintaining social distance.

