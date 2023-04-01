Home Cities Bengaluru

New beginnings

As IPL returns to its regular format following the pandemic, with matches being hosted at each team’s home stadium, Sunday’s match between RCB and MI is special for some fans.

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s that time of the year again when the fervour for India’s de facto sport – cricket, reaches fever pitch and fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL) look forward to cheering their favourite teams. Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) first match of the 2023 season this weekend, zealous fans have been planning big.

Film producer Sumanth has been an ardent fan of franchise cricket even before the inception of IPL. “It’s not about winning the trophy, it’s the love for the team that keeps me going. Virat Kohli is a huge factor, the loyalty he has shown for the team despite all the lows that the team and he have gone through over the years, inspires me to remain loyal,” he shares.

As IPL returns to its regular format following the pandemic, with matches being hosted at each team’s home stadium, Sunday’s match between RCB and MI is special for some fans. “The energy when they play at the venue is something that isn’t there when they play elsewhere. Being an RCB fan is more to do with emotion, sheer excitement and entertainment that the team generates is without comparison,” Sumanth adds. Agrees Latisha Nayak, a mass communication student.

“As a proud Kannadiga and Bengalurean, it’s about solidarity. I will continue to support the team regardless of whether they win the cup.” Having grown up watching the tournament with her grandfather, Nayak says IPL has become a tradition for her each year. What’s her expectation ahead of the season? “The same as it has been every year – Ee Sala Cup Namde (The cup is ours this time),” she laughs.  

Creating a ‘stadium-esque’ vibe
For fans who can’t catch the action from the stadium, sports bars in the city, including one owned by RCB, are prepping for the days ahead. The Studs Sports Bar & Grill is creating a ‘stadium-esque’ atmosphere with multiple large-format screens, match night contests where fans can win tickets to future RCB matches and more. “IPL is like a festival. We want to ensure that patrons have the best experience as they watch the matches,” says Miten Shah, founder, of Studs.

Since several F1 races also clash with IPL match schedules, Firefly Sports Bar @ Bangalore Club has added additional screens to their outdoor areas to accommodate feverish fans. “We are also experimenting with our food menu this season, with plans to offer regional dishes from the home cities of all the teams.

On Sunday, when Mumbai Indians’ face off with RCB, we’ll have vada pav along with some street food dishes from Bengaluru. For matches with Chennai Super Kings, we’re planning to do dishes from Tamil Nadu and likewise for all the other teams,” says Prakhyath Shetty, managing partner, of Firefly Sports Bar.

