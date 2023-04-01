Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven labourers undergoing treatment due to burn injuries die in Bengaluru

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital where one after another died without responding to the treatment in the last seven days, police said.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Seven labourers who sustained grievous burn injuries after a major fire broke out due to a cooking gas cylinder leak on March 26 succumbed to their burns, police said on Saturday.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were staying in a room at Medahalli village in Hoskote Taluk in Bengaluru rural district.

Last Sunday, when they were sleeping in the room, there was a leakage of gas and when one of them switched on the light, it resulted in a major fire disaster injuring all of them, police said.

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital where one after another died without responding to the treatment in the last seven days, police said.

A case has been registered against the labour contractor who had brought them and kept them in a single room, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire gas cylinder labourers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp