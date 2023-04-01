Home Cities Bengaluru

Youngsters must be catalysts, Baba Kalyani tells IIMB grads

Eight students were awarded gold medals for Best All Round Performance, first rank and second rank.

Published: 01st April 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

  Padma Bhushan Baba Kalyani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Padma Bhushan Baba Kalyani said on Friday that students and young professionals must take on the role of catalysts, and not expect others to change first. He was speaking at the 48th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB) on Friday. 

“India, as a country, is today at the forefront, and has emerged as a major force to reckon with. You, as young professionals equipped with learnings from a premier business school, must assume the role of catalysts or agents of change, and impress on others the need to think differently. As individuals, we must stop expecting others, including the government or society, to change first. We must instead make ourselves the pivots of change,” Kalyani, who is also the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), said.

A total of 673 IIMB students graduated on Friday, including 16 PhD students, 73 Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management students, 73 Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management students, 472 Post Graduate Programme in Management students and 39 Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics students. Eight students were awarded gold medals for Best All-Round Performance, first rank and second rank.

