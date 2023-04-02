Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka assembly elections: Upload photo, video of MCC flouting on cVIGIL

Published: 02nd April 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  District election officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the cVIGIL app has been developed to report violations of the model code of conduct. Citizens can click a photo or record a video of the violation and upload it on the app which will alert the officials who will visit the spot and take action, he said. 

During a meeting of RWAs of Yelahanka BBMP zone to improve the voter turnout on Saturday, he suggested the RWAs make voters aware that every vote is significant, and persuade them to exercise their franchise.

All facilities will be available at the polling booths, he assured. Voter Helpline App will give voters details about their polling station, he added. 

Face action for sending money on e-wallet to voters
On the sidelines of the meeting, Girinath said, “If money is transferred online using digital wallets like Google Pay and others, we will track the violators and book them for corruption”. He said teams have been set up to track such violations.

