Ganja smuggled in trolley bags seized at Kalaburagi railway station  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons were caught red-handed at Kalaburagi railway station in their attempt to smuggle 34kg of ganja in trolley bags. The value of the seized ganga is Rs 25.5 lakh, said an official release.

Following a tip-off on the smuggling of ganja on board the Hussain Sagar Express, the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force conducted a joint operation on March 28 and nabbed the accused on Platforms 2 and 3.

They hailed from Maharashtra and Telangana respectively and a case has been registered under NDPS Act. Legal action is being pursued against them.

