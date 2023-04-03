Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysuru: Lorry hits two-wheeler, kills woman, injures mother

Anusha died on the spot as the lorry ran over her head. The lorry also hit a BMTC bus before coming to a halt.

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old woman was killed on the spot while her mother was critically injured after a lorry knocked down the two-wheeler they were travelling in on Mysuru Road on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Anusha, a resident of Attiguppe who was working in a plywood shop. 

Angry residents threw stones at
the lorry involved in the accident  | Express

Her mother Vanajakshi (50) was seriously injured as the lorry ran over her legs while Anusha’s seven-year-old son Aryan escaped with minor injuries. The police said the trio was going to a mall on Mysuru Road for shopping when a speeding lorry hit their scooter while joining the main road, near Pantarapalya bus stop. 

Anusha died on the spot as the lorry ran over her head. The lorry also hit a BMTC bus before coming to a halt. Fearing public wrath, the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene while passersby made a futile attempt to catch him.

Irked by the accident, the local residents pelted stones at the lorry and staged a protest blocking the busy road, demanding to prohibit the movement of heavy vehicles. Meanwhile, traffic was forced to a standstill for over 30 minutes and the police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

A case is registered at Byatarayanapura traffic police station.

