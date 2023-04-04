Fast & feast

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, several restaurants and food establishments in namma Bengaluru have launched new and exciting dishes during Ramadan for dine-in, takeaway and delivery. From street food to gourmet meals, the city’s food scene during this holy month is a fusion of traditional and innovative dishes, with something for everyone to savour and enjoy,

Luxury hotel, The Den Bengaluru, has launched a variety of wholesome food boxes for sehri, iftar and dinner as part of its Ramadan delivery menu. Designed to be shared with family and friends, the sehri box includes dates, banana, rose milk, haleem, sheermal, mutton keema puffs, and dry fruit cake, while the iftar box has dates, lassi, cut fruits, and chicken samosa with chutney. The dinner box contains kanji, chicken angara kebab, mutton biryani, beef curry, khasta paratha, saffron phirni, raita and condiments. Rs 1,999+ for the set of 3 boxes

Khanposh restaurant, renowned for its flavourful and homestyle Awadhi cuisine, has introduced an array of classic and contemporary dishes for iftar. The veg and non-veg boxes include flavourful dishes with options of shikanji, roohafza, cut fruits, mixed pakora, bread roll, aloo samosa, kheema samosa, dahi phulki, dahi bada, gudamba, gulab jamun, and shahi tukda. The highlight of the menu is the kulcha nihari where the bread is baked in a traditional iron tandoor.Rs 200+ and upwards

For many years, city residents have patronised the Empire chain of restaurants which is popular for its biryanis, kebabs, and desserts. The team is offering iftar delivery boxes to people who want to break their fast with a convenient, tasty and filling meal in the evening. Available at select Empire restaurant locations throughout the Ramadan month, the boxes include chicken biryani with gravy, kebab, chicken haleem, samosa, shawarma, dates, salad, raita, fruit custard, and watermelon juice. Rs 449+ per box

This Friday, Trippy Goat cafe is having an iftar-style food pop-up where you can indulge in some of the best treats in a clean, safe environment. There will be food stands selling sinful egg custard, samosas by the dozen, fizzy rose beverage, and other specialties. Chickpea kibbeh, grilled halloumi shashlik, mutton chapli kebab, and harissa prawn are some of the items among the small plates; the large plates menu will feature mezze platter, shawarma, mutton haleem, and mutton biryani. April 7, 6.30 pm onwards, from Rs 1,200+ and up Dindigul Thalappakatti also has a flavour-packed iftar box which contains khuska, chicken 65, haleem, dates, gulab jamun, mutton kheema balls, parotta, chicken varuval kulambu, cut fruits and tetra pack juice. Rs 275+ per box

Amintiri has a delicious selection of cake loaves, celebratory cakes, and pastries for all kinds of special occasions, big and small. This month, Amintiri debuted a special baked Gulaab Jamun Cheesecake (Chand Cake) for Ramadan which is the ideal blend of conventional and contemporary tastes. This Chand Cake is a combination of a baked creamy cheesecake infused with Gulaab Jamun sweetness. Rs 1,180 for 500gm.

