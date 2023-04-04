Heroes on our Roads

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The irony is such. Deaths and killings become glaring. Certain acts of saving lives remain hidden, unless much publicised and some kind of ‘bravery award’ is given to the saviours. The generally acknowledged brave acts are in the domain of soldiering, and people saving others from certain death with complete disregard to their own safety. They are awarded. They are much spoken about. They are eulogised for others to draw inspiration from them.

But a certain category of saviours remains perpetually ignored, despite each of them saving countless numbers of people – that, too, daily! This category comprises the motorists of Bengaluru!

Yes, the roads of Bengaluru are filled with motoring heroes. If you hold a legal driving or riding licence and are motoring on the city roads without ever maiming or killing anyone while in control of your vehicle, give yourself a pat on your back. Consider yourself a hero, a life-saviour!

You may wonder how. The roads of Bengaluru are so chaotic that only an alert and disciplined motorist is able to anticipate danger to someone else’s life and avert a disaster that could end up in loss of life.

It is easily taken for granted, and probably that’s why it is ignored. But if you closely analyse your driving at the end of the day, you will realise you have actually ended up saving several lives while you have been driving or riding your vehicle. These acts of saving lives are veiled by the assumption that it is what safe driving is all about. It does not involve overt actions like diving into a lake to save someone from certain drowning, or climbing a skyscraper to rescue someone who slipped from the parapet of its terrace, or jumping on to the railway track to push an unsuspecting creature out of the way of a speeding train that is closing in.

These visible life-saving acts conventionally qualify for awards. There is a degree of romanticism surrounding them. They win hearts, impress minds, and lure others into imaginations of themselves in the forefront of such heroic acts.

That romanticism fails the inevitable life-saving acts of motorists while driving or riding from point A to point B in Bengaluru. That’s a done thing! So what’s great about it?

Here is what is great about being a safe motorist in Bengaluru, and why they are the biggest heroes for the sheer number of lives they save every day/night. The motoring heroes must thank their own careless and negligent counterparts who care two hoots for others’ safety. They must also thank the pedestrians, who actually ‘walk the talk’ (involves a mobile phone held to the ear, obviously) on the city roads either in the absence of safe footpaths, or just out of habit. Often these jaywalkers hold their children on the roadside, making them vulnerable to be run down by speeding vehicles...but for the alert saviour motorist, who notices the pedestrian’s folly and saves the kid by swerving away.

Safe motorists anticipate it.

Pedestrians are the most saved by the motorists daily – probably, in double-digits every few minutes.

It is important to acknowledge these saviours’ contribution to the political process: It is their alert, mishap-averse actions that ensure that people will end up voting on May 10 when the state goes to the polls. If not for their life-saving driving skills, many wouldn’t see the polling booths – because the dead do not vote, even in the best of democracies!

In a city where everyone seems to be in a hurry – and yet rarely punctual with their appointments – the Bengaluru motorists have an immense potential to be life-saving heroes. And most of them are!

