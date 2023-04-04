Karnataka High Court grants 15-day parole to youth to marry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a compassionate view and considering the extraordinary circumstances that warrant action, the Karnataka High Court came to the rescue of a woman who wanted to marry her lover, but is serving a sentence for murder. Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered prison authorities to release Anand on parole for 15 days, from April 5 to 20, 2023, acceding to the request of his 63-year-old mother, and a woman who claimed to be in love with him for nine years, and imposed strict conditions to ensure his return to jail, and that he shall not commit any other offence during the period of parole.

Rathnamma’s son Anand has been in judicial custody for the past six years, as he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a murder case. G Neetha, now aged about 30 years, claimed to be in love with him for the last 9 years. Rathnamma has two sons, both of whom are in prison.

The aged woman suffers from several ailments, and it is her wish to see the marriage of her son with Neetha. Both are from Kolar district.

Neetha also submitted a representation to the DIG of Prisons and Chief Superintendent of Police at Central Prison, seeking Anand’s release on emergency parole for 15 days, and apprehensive that she would be married to someone else. But their request was not considered, and hence, they approached court. Counsel for the petitioners argued that release of the detenue is imperative, otherwise, he will lose the love of his life.

NO PROVISION FOR GRANT OF PAROLE

The government advocate placed on record communication from prison authorities that there is no provision for grant of parole to get married. If it were to be anybody’s marriage that the detenue wanted to attend, it would have been a different circumstance. The objectives of parole as specified under Clause 636 of the Prison Manual would not ensure the benefit of the detenue for his release.

