Treasures of the past 

On Monday, St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School opened a museum featuring notable artefacts and memorabilia from its 165-year-old history

Former principal of St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School Ft Michael John SJ takes in the exhibits at the museum | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Established in the mid-19th century, St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School is not only the oldest surviving education institution in the city, but also one of the premier institutions, that over the years has been the alumnus of some of the most notable names in the country’s history. To commemorate that history and legacy, the school recently opened a ‘Museum of Memories’, featuring notable artefacts and memorabilia from its 165-year-old history.

 “Every alumni who visit the school always tell us that they experience a strong sense of nostalgia when they step into the campus. And when they bring their family and friends along with them, we see how enthusiastic they are about showing the latter around the campus,” says Ft Sunil Fernandes, the principal, adding “The museum gives all these memories that our alumni have had at the school a tangible form. For all of us who are and have been a part of the school over the years, these artefacts serve as treasured memories.”

Currently, the museum features a collection of musical instruments and notable documents such as school diaries, appointment letters, and more, which date back all the way back to the early 1900s. Part of the collection is sourced from the school’s own archives, while the rest are donations from several alumnus and their families. In the near future, the school plans to expand to a dedicated space in a yet-to-be- constructed building.

