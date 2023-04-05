Bengaluru's new Nallurhalli metro station flooded after heavy downpour.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The brand new Nallurhalli Metro Station, which falls in the Whitefield to KR Puram stretch launched a week ago by PM Narendra Modi, was flooded late Tuesday evening due to heavy rain that lashed some parts of the city. Two videos on the station were circulated widely on Twitter by the popular citizen movement, Whitefield Rising. The tweet said, “Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station. Water on the platform as well as near the ticketing counter. One rain and water has seeped inside fully.”

The Whitefield Rising member who shot the video told TNIE, “The platform level had water dripping from gaps in the roof and the floor near the ticketing area was worse. Water was pouring down the sides and along the inner wall of the station. It’s certainly not safe for travellers, especially if they’re running to catch a train. One or two leaks is presumable when something is brand new. But water coming from so many places was surprising.”

None of the Metro officials responded to repeated calls, and instead, were told to connect with Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL. They just stated that his staff was attending to the issue.

The tweet generated anger from the public who linked it to the upcoming election. Bharat Wasi responded, “It’s nature’s way of saying not to vote blindly just because few things were done before elections.” Ashok Mruthyunjaya, a representative of AAP, tweeted, “This is what happens when you inaugurate half-baked works for the sake of an election. I wish at least now people realise and vote for the better party who can honestly work for people.”

