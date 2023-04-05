Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy downpour lashes parts of Bengaluru, traffic takes a hit 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department informed that there will be thunderstorms, lightning and moderate spells of rainfall for the next two days.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After weeks of sizzling high temperatures of over 34 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru city got a breather as heavy rain, coupled with a thunderstorm,  lashed most parts of the city on Monday. There was water-logging and slow-moving traffic across Bengaluru.  While citizens across the city reported water logging, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received no such reports.

Residents, especially in East and South East Bengaluru, reported slow-moving traffic on Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi, near Whitefield, due to water-logging. Some also complained of stagnant knee-deep water.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the rain gauge at HAL airport in Mahadevapura zone recorded 58.50mm rainfall and 58mm rainfall at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru Rural between 5.40pm and 6.30 pm. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department informed that there will be thunderstorms, lightning and moderate spells of rainfall for the next two days.

