Overstaying Nigerian man sent to detention centre

The court said the alleged act of the petitioner cheating Indian citizens by transferring money from their accounts on the pretext of providing a job, is also a serious offence.

Published: 05th April 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Expressing serious concern over allowing a Nigerian national to stay illegally for over nine years after his visa expired in 2013, and cheating Indian citizens on the pretext of providing a job, a sessions court in the city ordered that he be sent to a detention centre. 

The accused Nwokacha Casmir Ikemba, 39, is wanted by city police, besides Karur police in Tamil Nadu, and Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad in Telangana. Though the accused is allowed a bail plea, Sessions Court Judge Sadananda Nagappa Naik directed the trial court to inform the competent authorities to send him to a detention centre in the city till the trial is concluded, at the time of releasing him.   

“In fact, such an act of overstay is a real threat to the security of the nation. It will also interfere with the life and liberty of Indian citizens. Other countries do not tolerate Indian citizens overstaying...” the court observed.  

The court said the alleged act of the petitioner cheating Indian citizens by transferring money from their accounts on the pretext of providing a job, is also a serious offence. The investigating officers’ report stated that the accused had opened more than seven bank accounts and 13 e-mail accounts in his name, and cheated Indians on the pretext of providing management, staff nurse and chef jobs. He had collected huge funds in the name of visa clearance fees, anti-terrorist declaration fees, medical clearance etc.

Rs 34L for nurse job in London
The complainant Malar Kodi is alleged to have received an e-mail, informing her that they found her curriculum vitae on indeed.com and naukri.com, and offered her a nurse’s job in London. As per instructions, she had deposited processing charges from time to time in pounds, and made 16 transactions from November 15, 2022, to January 7, 2023, amounting to Rs 34,39,100. Despite this, her job was not secured by the accused. 

