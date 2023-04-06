Bengaluru: Army officer’s brother succumbs to attack injuries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lloyd Nehemiah (54), brother of an army officer, who was attacked by three software engineers for raising objection to loud music, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The victim is the younger brother of Colonel David Nehemiah, who is presently serving in Kashmir. The accused are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol while attacking Llyod and his sister on Sunday. Llyod sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he developed complications.

The accused resided opposite the victim’s residence in Vignana Nagar. Since unbearably loud music was being played at around 4.30 am, the victim stepped out to ask the techies to lower the volume as his mother was bedridden. Llyod’s mother has also been shifted to the ICU after she had trouble breathing.

The neighbours informed the matter to the police control room. The accused are identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai, and Abhishek Singh. “Out of the three accused, two have been arrested. While the other accused has gone to his native after the incident and will be arrested. All three will be charged for murder,” S Girish, DCP, Whitefield, told TNIE.

