Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Army officer’s brother succumbs to attack injuries

The accused resided opposite the victim’s residence in Vignana Nagar. Since unbearably loud music was being played at around 4.30 am, the victim stepped out to ask the techies to lower the volume.

Published: 06th April 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Lloyd Nehemiah (54), brother of an army officer, who was attacked by three software engineers for raising objection to loud music, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. 

The victim is the younger brother of Colonel David Nehemiah, who is presently serving in Kashmir. The accused are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol while attacking Llyod and his sister on Sunday. Llyod sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he developed complications.

The accused resided opposite the victim’s residence in Vignana Nagar. Since unbearably loud music was being played at around 4.30 am, the victim stepped out to ask the techies to lower the volume as his mother was bedridden. Llyod’s mother has also been shifted to the ICU after she had trouble breathing.

The neighbours informed the matter to the police control room. The accused are identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai, and Abhishek Singh. “Out of the three accused, two have been arrested. While the other accused has gone to his native after the incident and will be arrested. All three will be charged for murder,” S Girish, DCP, Whitefield, told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lloyd Nehemiah brother army officer attacked loud music
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp