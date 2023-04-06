Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops identify charred body found in car in Bengaluru's Bhadrappa Layout

Around 1 am on March 29, when he was sleeping in a car parked at a scrapyard in Bhadrappa Layout, the lit mosquito coil is suspected to have resulted in a blaze.

Published: 06th April 2023

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kodigehalli police investigating the case of a charred body found in a gutted car, identified the deceased as Vinod, a resident of Doddabommasandra. 

Vinod, who had separated from his wife, was staying with his mother, Kantha. Addicted to alcohol, he did not go home regularly and often slept at deserted places. 

Around 1am on March 29, when he was sleeping in a car parked at a scrapyard in Bhadrappa Layout, the lit mosquito coil is suspected to have resulted in a blaze.

The mother and sister of the deceased identified the body based on the shorts he wore. They confirmed to police that Vinod was missing since March 29. Police have ruled out the possibility of murder.

