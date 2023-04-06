Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Bengaluru’s traffic: Now, poll checkposts causing jams?

Traffic on the Hebbal flyover is manageable. However, motorists proceeding towards Marathalli create confusion as they have to enter the service road, take the flyover, and then take a left turn.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jam hasn’t even spared the newly inaugurated underpass on Old Airport Road. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, KP Prasunna, EPS)

Traffic jam hasn’t even spared the newly inaugurated underpass on Old Airport Road. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, KP Prasunna, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While Namma Bengaluru’s traffic seemed to have eased to an extent after a slew of measures were introduced by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem a few months ago, it is back to square one in areas such as Hebbal, Hosur Road, Mysuru Road, K R Puram, Whitefield, Marathahalli and Kadubeesanahalli.

“I usually take around one hour to reach Koramangala from Marathalli. On Wednesday morning, it took me almost 1.5 hours to reach Koramangala. There was a huge traffic jam at Marathalli junction,” said Madan, an autorickshaw driver.

Officials check a car at Sirsi Circle on Wednesday

Among the junctions, where steps have been taken to ease congestion after Saleem took charge, commuters point out that Goraguntepalya, Sarakki, Kumaraswamy Layout, and Banashankari bus terminal are managed well by traffic policemen. However, the situation has not improved at Kadubeesanahalli, Silk Board, KR Puram, and Hebbal flyover.

Traffic on the Hebbal flyover is manageable. However, motorists proceeding towards Marathalli create confusion as they have to enter the service road, take the flyover, and then take a left turn. It would be better if some signages are put up so that motorists proceeding towards Marathalli keep left to enter the service road, Padmanabha, a regular commuter, said.

Saleem said that the traffic police have been working towards easing congestion with a special focus on entry and exit points of the city. There might be a slight increase in traffic, he said attributing it to over 100 checkposts across the city set up by the election authorities. Rains too slow down traffic in the city.

“As the model code of conduct is in place, vehicles are stopped randomly and checked. This is affecting the smooth flow of traffic. As some of our traffic cops are also involved in this duty, you cannot find all of them managing traffic,” Saleem said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Bengaluru Traffic Marathalli Koramangala
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp