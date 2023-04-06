Home Cities Bengaluru

over 5 lakh to witness Bengaluru’s flagship Karaga festival

The floral Karaga will be carried by priest Jnanendra Vahnikula Gowda, who has been carrying it for the past 12 years.

A file photo of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple decked up for Karaga festival.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  More than 5 lakh people are expected to witness Bengaluru’s flagship Karaga festival. All preparations are in place and the Karaga procession will start from Dharmarayaswamy temple in Tigalarpet on Thursday at midnight on Chitra Pournami as per the Hindu calendar. 

At 10.30 am on Thursday, a priest carrying the Karaga, dressed in a turmeric-colored saree and wearing bangles will offer Ganga Puja to Goddess Draupadi at the Karagad Kunte of Cubbon Park. From there, the Hasikaraga will be brought to the mandapam, where a special pooja will be performed. The Karaga procession will come out of the temple at 12.30 am on Friday. 

The floral Karaga will be carried by priest Jnanendra Vahnikula Gowda, who has been carrying it for the past 12 years. The procession will cover nearly 38 km, passing through areas of Cubbonpet, Ganigarapet, Avenue Road, Balepete, Doddapete, Kumbarapete, Gollarapete, Ulsoor, KR Market, Cottonpet, and other areas. 

While there were objections to the Karaga visiting Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Saheb Dargah by some right-wing outfits, the Bengaluru Karaga Samiti clarified that this is an age-old practice and is an indication of religious harmony and the practice will continue without any change. Samiti members said the Karaga will visit the Dargah like how it visits Hindu temples on the way.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the District Election Officer, told TNIE that clear directions have been given to the organisers that there shouldn’t be any political speech or any violation of the Model Code of Conduct. 

Traffic advisory 
The road from KR Market Circle to Avenue Road to Mysore Bank Circle will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday midnight till Friday morning. Vehicles heading towards Mysore Road via Cottonpet Main Road have been asked to take the alternate route from Vatal Nagaraj Road and Binny Mill Road. 

Vehicles coming from AS Char Road towards City Market Circle may take a right turn at AS Char Road on Mysore Road and proceed through Briand Circle-Royan Circle.

Vehicles plying towards Mysore Bank Circle via BVK Iyengar Road will be temporarily blocked at Chikkapet Circle until entering Police Road. People who want to witness the Karaga festival are advised to park their vehicles at Bannappa Park and Town Hall.

