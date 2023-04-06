Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway job fraud: Four 'fake TTEs' arrested in Bengaluru; paid Rs 6 lakh each for post

The individuals, initially arrested for impersonation, turned out to be victims of a recruitment scam possibly taking place across the South Western Railway Zone.

Published: 06th April 2023 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Image for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ticket-checking squad of Bengaluru Railway Division on board the Chamrajnagar-Bengaluru Passenger on Wednesday afternoon bumped into four individuals who were also working as ticket collectors on the train and found them to be fake.

The individuals, initially arrested for impersonation, turned out to be victims of a recruitment scam possibly taking place across the South Western Railway Zone.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when the train (07345) neared Kengeri.

A top Government Railway Police cop told TNIE, "We have taken them into custody and booked cases against them for impersonating as Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs). Our preliminary interrogation revealed that each of them has paid Rs 6 lakh for their job to a fake recruitment agency for the Railways."

The four have been booked under Sections 419, 468, and 471 of the IPC, he said.

"The agency which hired them gave them a designation as Probationary Ticket Collectors and asked them to merely play the role of observers on the train. They began duty just a week ago (March 28). The appointment orders were fake."

Detailed investigations will reveal the extent of the recruitment scam, he added.

The actual ticket squad headed by Arun D' Souza found their behavior suspicious and asked them to produce their Identity cards. The id cards which named them as Probationary Ticket Collectors had the names Mahantesh Shinde (27) Shrivari D Telka (20) Humed Athar Nadaf (27) and Mohamed Saleem Mulla M (31)

An official release said Railways would never send probationary ticket collections for checks on board trains. "The identity cards had listed father under the dependent category which confirmed that it was a bogus card," he said.

They were handed over to the Railway Protection Force immediately for investigation. The TTEs claimed to be natives of Belagavi. Divisional Railway Manager, Shyam Singh, appreciated the alertness of the Ticket Checking squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway job fraud fake TTE Bengaluru
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp