Railway job fraud: Four 'fake TTEs' arrested in Bengaluru; paid Rs 6 lakh each for post

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ticket-checking squad of Bengaluru Railway Division on board the Chamrajnagar-Bengaluru Passenger on Wednesday afternoon bumped into four individuals who were also working as ticket collectors on the train and found them to be fake.

The individuals, initially arrested for impersonation, turned out to be victims of a recruitment scam possibly taking place across the South Western Railway Zone.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when the train (07345) neared Kengeri.

A top Government Railway Police cop told TNIE, "We have taken them into custody and booked cases against them for impersonating as Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs). Our preliminary interrogation revealed that each of them has paid Rs 6 lakh for their job to a fake recruitment agency for the Railways."

The four have been booked under Sections 419, 468, and 471 of the IPC, he said.

"The agency which hired them gave them a designation as Probationary Ticket Collectors and asked them to merely play the role of observers on the train. They began duty just a week ago (March 28). The appointment orders were fake."

Detailed investigations will reveal the extent of the recruitment scam, he added.

The actual ticket squad headed by Arun D' Souza found their behavior suspicious and asked them to produce their Identity cards. The id cards which named them as Probationary Ticket Collectors had the names Mahantesh Shinde (27) Shrivari D Telka (20) Humed Athar Nadaf (27) and Mohamed Saleem Mulla M (31)

An official release said Railways would never send probationary ticket collections for checks on board trains. "The identity cards had listed father under the dependent category which confirmed that it was a bogus card," he said.

They were handed over to the Railway Protection Force immediately for investigation. The TTEs claimed to be natives of Belagavi. Divisional Railway Manager, Shyam Singh, appreciated the alertness of the Ticket Checking squad.

BENGALURU: The ticket-checking squad of Bengaluru Railway Division on board the Chamrajnagar-Bengaluru Passenger on Wednesday afternoon bumped into four individuals who were also working as ticket collectors on the train and found them to be fake. The individuals, initially arrested for impersonation, turned out to be victims of a recruitment scam possibly taking place across the South Western Railway Zone. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when the train (07345) neared Kengeri.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A top Government Railway Police cop told TNIE, "We have taken them into custody and booked cases against them for impersonating as Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs). Our preliminary interrogation revealed that each of them has paid Rs 6 lakh for their job to a fake recruitment agency for the Railways." The four have been booked under Sections 419, 468, and 471 of the IPC, he said. "The agency which hired them gave them a designation as Probationary Ticket Collectors and asked them to merely play the role of observers on the train. They began duty just a week ago (March 28). The appointment orders were fake." Detailed investigations will reveal the extent of the recruitment scam, he added. The actual ticket squad headed by Arun D' Souza found their behavior suspicious and asked them to produce their Identity cards. The id cards which named them as Probationary Ticket Collectors had the names Mahantesh Shinde (27) Shrivari D Telka (20) Humed Athar Nadaf (27) and Mohamed Saleem Mulla M (31) An official release said Railways would never send probationary ticket collections for checks on board trains. "The identity cards had listed father under the dependent category which confirmed that it was a bogus card," he said. They were handed over to the Railway Protection Force immediately for investigation. The TTEs claimed to be natives of Belagavi. Divisional Railway Manager, Shyam Singh, appreciated the alertness of the Ticket Checking squad.