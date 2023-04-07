Bengaluru hospital restores Kenyan patient’s vision

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Kenyan patient suffering from a rare eye condition that caused complete loss of vision and restricted right eye movement for three weeks was successfully treated at a Bengaluru hospital. 

The patient was experiencing severe headaches and pain in her eye. Her right eye was completely shut. Despite consulting several hospitals in the US and Kenya, but she failed to get appropriate treatment.  

Dr Prashanth R Reddy, chief ENT and endoscopic skull base surgeon, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said the patient suffered from a rare condition called Idiopathic Inflammatory Orbital Cellulitis which causes swelling in the eye and optic nerve.

He performed zero-cut endoscopic optic nerve decompression surgery to reduce swelling and improve the flow of fluids and blood in her eye which helped her regain her vision. Her eye was completely cured within two days. The doctor said that after three weeks of no vision, it was a relief for her to regain complete vision post-surgery, unlike most cases where the person ends up losing vision permanently. 

