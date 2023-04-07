Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka private school forum backs parents

Most schools understand this and appreciate the responsibilities reposed on them.

Published: 07th April 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) has extended its support to parents in light of complaints on private schools' hiking fees.  

At a press conference on Thursday, the association offered their aid to parents to lodge complaints against schools which increase fees to an unreasonable level. “We are grateful that the court has ruled that the government should not interfere with the freedom of schools on managing their affairs. This freedom comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Most schools understand this and appreciate the responsibilities reposed on them. As it happens always, a few unscrupulous elements misuse the freedom and bring a bad name to the entire community of schools. We cannot just standby and let parents be unreasonably put to hardship,” said Shashikumar S, KPMTCC convenor. “If parents are having trouble with such issues, they have all the right to raise them and bring this to our notice too,” it stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPMTCC
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp