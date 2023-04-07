Karnataka private school forum backs parents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) has extended its support to parents in light of complaints on private schools' hiking fees.

At a press conference on Thursday, the association offered their aid to parents to lodge complaints against schools which increase fees to an unreasonable level. “We are grateful that the court has ruled that the government should not interfere with the freedom of schools on managing their affairs. This freedom comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Most schools understand this and appreciate the responsibilities reposed on them. As it happens always, a few unscrupulous elements misuse the freedom and bring a bad name to the entire community of schools. We cannot just standby and let parents be unreasonably put to hardship,” said Shashikumar S, KPMTCC convenor. “If parents are having trouble with such issues, they have all the right to raise them and bring this to our notice too,” it stated.

