Landlord saves abandoned baby, case against mom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A landlord’s presence of mind saved an abandoned baby from being attacked by stray dogs or other wild animals near the Bannerghatta forest area. N Muniswamy Reddy (55), a resident of Hullahalli, was out on his morning walk, when he heard a baby crying. Reddy

found the baby around 5.30 am in his field under a bush, drenched in rain and covered in mud.

He immediately sought the help of women labourers working in his field. One of them, who was a nursing mother, breast-fed the baby after bathing him.

The landlord then informed the police to ensure he gets medical treatment. The Bannerghatta police have registered a case under IPC section 317 against the baby’s mother, and are looking for her. Reddy told TNIE, “It appears that the mother delivered him in the fields the previous night and abandoned the baby. I wanted to raise him, but was told that there will be legal issues. I immediately called the jurisdictional Bannerghatta police.”

The police rushed to the spot and informed the Asha workers, and then shifted the baby to Jigani Government Hospital.“The baby has been shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital. The baby is out of danger. The Women and Child Development Department will take his custody. We are searching for the woman who abandoned the baby after delivering,” said an officer.

BENGALURU: A landlord’s presence of mind saved an abandoned baby from being attacked by stray dogs or other wild animals near the Bannerghatta forest area. N Muniswamy Reddy (55), a resident of Hullahalli, was out on his morning walk, when he heard a baby crying. Reddy found the baby around 5.30 am in his field under a bush, drenched in rain and covered in mud. He immediately sought the help of women labourers working in his field. One of them, who was a nursing mother, breast-fed the baby after bathing him. The landlord then informed the police to ensure he gets medical treatment. The Bannerghatta police have registered a case under IPC section 317 against the baby’s mother, and are looking for her. Reddy told TNIE, “It appears that the mother delivered him in the fields the previous night and abandoned the baby. I wanted to raise him, but was told that there will be legal issues. I immediately called the jurisdictional Bannerghatta police.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police rushed to the spot and informed the Asha workers, and then shifted the baby to Jigani Government Hospital.“The baby has been shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital. The baby is out of danger. The Women and Child Development Department will take his custody. We are searching for the woman who abandoned the baby after delivering,” said an officer.