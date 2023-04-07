Home Cities Bengaluru

Landlord saves abandoned baby, case against mom

Mother fled after delivering in field; a woman labourer breastfeeds the infant

Published: 07th April 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

lactating mothers mother's milk feeding baby breast breastfeeding

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A landlord’s presence of mind saved an abandoned baby from being attacked by stray dogs or other wild animals near the Bannerghatta forest area. N Muniswamy Reddy (55), a resident of Hullahalli, was out on his morning walk, when he heard a baby crying. Reddy 

found the baby around 5.30 am in his field under a bush, drenched in rain and covered in mud.
He immediately sought the help of women labourers working in his field. One of them, who was a nursing mother, breast-fed the baby after bathing him. 

The landlord then informed the police to ensure he gets medical treatment. The Bannerghatta police have registered a case under IPC section 317 against the baby’s mother, and are looking for her. Reddy told TNIE, “It appears that the mother delivered him in the fields the previous night and abandoned the baby. I wanted to raise him, but was told that there will be legal issues. I immediately called the jurisdictional Bannerghatta police.” 

The police rushed to the spot and informed the Asha workers, and then shifted the baby to Jigani Government Hospital.“The baby has been shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital. The baby is out of danger. The Women and Child Development Department will take his custody. We are searching for the woman who abandoned the baby after delivering,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
landlord abandoned baby Bannerghatta forest area
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp