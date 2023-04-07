List of train services cancelled, diverted across Bengaluru Division

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to a line block and power block in connection with the insertion of a girder on Line-2 of KSR Bengaluru station's yard, the following trains will be partially cancelled, diverted, rescheduled or regulated beginning April 10, said an official release.

Partial cancellations:

*Tirupati – Chamarajanagar Daily Express (Train no. 16220) starting from Tirupati on April 10 will be partially cancelled between Whitefield - Chamarajanagar.

*Nanded - KSR Bengaluru Daily Express (Train No. 16594) starting from Nanded on April 10 will be partially cancelled between Yelahanka – KSR Bengaluru.

*Devanahalli – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special (Train No. 06532) starting from Devanahalli on April 10 will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment –KSR Bengaluru.

*KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli MEMU Special (Train No. 06531) starting from KSR Bengaluru on April 11 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru –Bengaluru Cantonment.

*Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express (Train No. 12678) starting from Ernakulam on April 10 will be partially cancelled between Baiyyappanahalli–KSR Bengaluru. The train will short terminate at Baiyyappanahalli and will be diverted to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru eliminating stoppage at Bengaluru Cantt.

*KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Daily Superfast Express (Train No. 12677) starting from KSR Bengaluru on April 11 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru – Baiyyappanahalli and will start from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 6.10 am, eliminating the stoppage at Bengaluru Cant.

*Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special (Train No. 01772) starting from Marikuppam on April 11 will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru and it will short terminate at Bengaluru Cantonment.

*KSR Bengaluru – Marikuppam MEMU Special (Train No. 06396) starting from KSR Bengaluru on April 11 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantonment and it will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment at its scheduled departure time.

Diversions:

*Mysuru – MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Daily Express leaving from Mysuru on April 10 will be diverted to run via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli & Krishnarajapuram, skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment; MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Kaveri Daily Express, leaving from MGR Chennai Central on April 10 will be diverted to run via Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, Banaswadi, Yesvantpur & KSR Bengaluru, skipping stoppages at Bengaluru

East & Bengaluru Cantt.

KSR Bengaluru – Nanded Daily Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru on April 10 will be rescheduled by 85 minutes and diverted to run via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Lottegollahalli & Yelahanka, skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cantt; Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Mysuru Express Special, leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on April 10 will be diverted to run via SMVT Bengaluru, Banaswadi, Hebbal, Yesvantpur & KSR Bengaluru, skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cantt.

Mysuru – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Express Special, leaving Mysuru on April 10 will be diverted to run via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi & SMVT Bengaluru, skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cant; Bangarapet – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special (Tr no. 16521) leaving from Bangarapet on April 10 will be diverted to run via Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, Banaswadi, Hebbal, Yesvantpur & KSR Bengaluru, skipping stoppages at Bengaluru East and

Bengaluru Cantt.

Rescheduling

Mayiladuturai – Mysuru Daily Express, leaving Mayiladuturai on April 10 will be rescheduled by 90 minutes; MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Express, leaving from MGR Chennai Central on April 10 will be run slow for 120 minutes en route Southern Railway.

