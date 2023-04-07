Manipal Academy hosts lit fest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padma Shri Ganesh Devy on Thursday said the historical process of the formation of a nation is vastly different to that of the formation of a city. “The historical process of the formation of nations – the nation as a political institution — is very different from the historical process of the formation of a city as a sociological institution. The nation is an expression of the human race to bring many under a single and well-defined space.

The city, on the other hand, is the expression of the desire to bring one into many chronological orders,” said the renowned literary critic, who is also the founder of the People’s Linguistic Survey of India.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day annual literature festival hosted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education on Thursday. The festival — Manipal International Literature and Art Platform (m.i.l.a.p) — will feature several masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops and film screenings.

BENGALURU: Padma Shri Ganesh Devy on Thursday said the historical process of the formation of a nation is vastly different to that of the formation of a city. “The historical process of the formation of nations – the nation as a political institution — is very different from the historical process of the formation of a city as a sociological institution. The nation is an expression of the human race to bring many under a single and well-defined space. The city, on the other hand, is the expression of the desire to bring one into many chronological orders,” said the renowned literary critic, who is also the founder of the People’s Linguistic Survey of India. He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day annual literature festival hosted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education on Thursday. The festival — Manipal International Literature and Art Platform (m.i.l.a.p) — will feature several masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops and film screenings. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });