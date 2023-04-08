Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court stays BJP MLA Olekar’s conviction  

A special court had sentenced Olekar to simple imprisonment of two years, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, on February 13, 2023, for criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court stayed the conviction of former minister and BJP MLA Nehru C Olekar in a corruption case until the disposal of his appeal against his conviction.

Granting the interim stay, Justice K Natarajan said: “It is an admitted fact that the appellant will contest the upcoming election. Under Section 8 of the Representation of the Peoples’ Act, he was already disqualified because of the trial court’s verdict. If the conviction does not stay, he cannot contest it. Therefore, in view of the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Lok Prahari case, the court can also stay the operation of the conviction as well as sentence”. 

Olekar’s counsel argued that the court has already suspended the sentence on the ground that the sanction was not obtained before taking cognizance of the offense. The special Public Prosecutor contended that the appellant, by operation of law, was disqualified as an MLA.

