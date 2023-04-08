No youth in politics, rue Bengaluru college Students

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students say lack of political representation for the youth is the major reason for this section keeping away from politics. A few of them even called themselves apolitical, showing their disenchantment towards the election process and politics.

Atika Zainab, a first-year student from Jain University, says many students are not aware of their right to vote let alone the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

For people, who call themselves ‘apolitical”, Zainab says, such a mindset comes from a place of privilege. If one chooses to stay quiet despite seeing instances of “fascism” around is a sign of promoting it, she opines. Hence, she firmly believes that everyone must exercise their right to vote.

Priya (19), a college student, says she is not aware of the coming Assembly elections in the state. She may also not go out and vote this time, she adds.

According to Prof Sandeep Shastri, national coordinator of Lokniti Network, people living in urban areas are generally less inclined towards politics. Especially the ones who are financially stable. Those less affluent tend to be politically active as they are keen on making use of certain government schemes.

People calling themselves apolitical belong to all age groups. Most of them are from the privileged class and seem to be less bothered about politics, he says.

The lack of internal democracy in political parties is one of the major reasons why young representatives find it difficult to break the barriers.

The political system is such that it takes longer for young leaders to reach an authoritative position and take important decisions, he says.

