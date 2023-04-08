Home Cities Bengaluru

Recovery agents assault Bengaluru man for late EMI payment

After assaulting the victim and making him speak to their manager Dhananjay, the accused told him to collect his bike after clearing the EMIs.

Published: 08th April 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  R Manoj Kumar (19), a resident of Mugaluru in Sarjapura, has been attacked by four loan recovery agents, near Chembanahalli Gate, for delayed EMI payment for the month of March due to financial problems. The accused, who identified themselves as loan recovery agents, are said to have followed him and seized the bike for which he had taken the loan from a private financing firm last year. 

After assaulting the victim and making him speak to their manager Dhananjay, the accused told him to collect his bike after clearing the EMIs. The victim filed a complaint at Sarjapura police station on Thursday.

As per the terms and conditions, Kumar had to pay an EMI of Rs 4,185, which he failed to pay for the month of March. When he cleared the EMI through a UPI transaction and contacted the manager again to hand over his bike, he was allegedly threatened. The Sarjapura police have registered a case and are further investigating.
 

