Bengaluru: Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar asks Dalits to unite

Published: 09th April 2023 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Calling upon Dalit leaders in the state to gather three lakh people to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar said, “It is our responsibility to save the Constitution and the nation. We are relishing the fruits of freedom from the seeds sowed by our forefathers. Now it is our duty to ensure that we protect the rights of future generations.”

The national president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash, during an interaction with representatives of the Dalit community and progressive organisations at Gandhi Bhavan, alleged that the BJP is trying to destroy the spirit of the Constitution.

“We should resist it. Members of the Dalit community must unite, and demonstrate our strength to the RSS which is using Narendra Modi as their pawn,” Prakash said.

It was also clarified that Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations will not violate the model code of conduct, and informed that if each member gets 1,000 people, it is not a difficult task to gather three lakh.

D Shivashankar, president, SC/ST Government Employees’ Association, alleged that the Constitution is under threat. “When the Constitution of India is saved, the people of the nation will also be saved,” said Shivashankar.

