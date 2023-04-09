Home Cities Bengaluru

Child injured in factory in Karnataka's Channapatana Town; owner booked

To compensate for the mother's late arrival, the owner put the boy to his mother’s work. Unaware of handling the machine, the boy got his right hand stuck in the machine.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Golgappa factory owner, Vasu, is in trouble after a 13-year-old minor boy was badly injured while working on one of the machines. The boy’s mother, Sakamma (34), a resident of Channapatana, who was a labourer in the factory located on the Channapatana-Ramanagara Road in Keremegaladoddi in Channapatana Town, had sent her son to inform the owner of coming late for work as she was not well.

On not returning home, the mother went in search of him and saw him crying in pain and immediately rushed him to Victoria Hospital nearby, after which she filed a complaint against the factory owner on Thursday. The police has booked the owner under the Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act. 

Sakamma has been working in the factory for the last two months. The victim, studying in eighth grade, was home for summer break and often accompanied his mother to the factory. 

