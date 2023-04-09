Home Cities Bengaluru

Two Bangladeshis with fake Indian passports held at Bengaluru airport  

The two came to Bengaluru from Singapore on Friday on an IndiGo flight.

Published: 09th April 2023 01:06 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two Bangladeshi nationals were caught during immigration check at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Friday, for possessing fake Indian passports and using them to enter the country from Singapore. The duo was handed over to the Bengaluru International Airport Police, who have identified the accused as Liakat Ali and Rizaul Sheikh.

The two came to Bengaluru from Singapore on Friday on an IndiGo flight. “At the immigration check, the authorities found that Ali has changed his name in the fake passport as Liakat Sheikh while Rizaul Sheikh has changed his name as Reegan Sheikh,” said the police. Further investigation is on.

