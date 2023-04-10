Amid KMF-Amul row, Bengaluru hotels rally behind Nandini  

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the political slugfest on Amul foraying into Karnataka, hotel owners in Bengaluru have taken a stand to support the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and its milk products. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association, which represents around 24,000 small and big hotels in the city and consumes more than 4 lakh litres of milk and 50,000 litres of curd every day, is among the bulk consumers of KMF’s Nandini products. Along with milk and curd, they also consume ghee, butter, kova, paneer and cheese in bulk. The association says it is their social responsibility in protecting the farmers, especially women who supply milk to the KMF.

Speaking to TNIE, PC Rao, association president, noted that hotels in Bengaluru alone buy more than 4 lakh litres of milk from KMF every day. “Apart from milk, we also buy more than 50,000 litres of curd. We regularly use Nandini ghee, kova, paneer and cheese also. We are proud of KMF and the women farmers who are supplying milk. We have insisted that all the hotels use only Nandini milk only,” he said.

“We are not against Amul and we are not getting into political opinions. Amul is also an Indian product and their butter is so good that some hotels are using them. However, our intention is that we support Nandini’s products, especially milk and help our farmers,” Rao said adding that KMF is running on a ‘hand to mouth' basis, which is not the case with Amul.

He added that Amul can go on aggressive marketing and offer freebies, which KMF cannot afford to do and said that is where our social responsibility comes into the picture to lend our support to KMF. They have also sent a communication to their members to use only Nandini milk and curd. “We will also keep a watch on the progress of Amul’s foray and if the need arises all the hoteliers will write to Amul to save Nandini milk products", Rao said.

