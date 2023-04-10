Home Cities Bengaluru

Malleshwaram MLA Ashwath Narayan meets residents, seeks vote

HIgher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan interacts with residents of Malleshwaram on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister and Malleshwaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan interacted with residents of Salarpuria, Embassy, Brigade Regency and Sasikiran apartments on Sunday. 

Narayan said civic amenities like water supply, healthcare and other facilities have been delivered on priority to the Malleshwaram constituency and asked people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“To help ensure that the poor get quality education, all the government educational institutions in Malleshwaram have been developed. Around 10,000 students are studying in government schools and colleges,” he said. He said water leakage has been reduced from 45 per cent to 14.72 per cent in the Malleshwaram area and added this has helped them supply water to the apartments.

Narayan said a water museum has been set up at 18th Cross Malleshwaram to create public awareness about water shortage and how to use it efficiently. He explained to the apartment dwellers the slew of developments that have been done related to the health sector and said the constituency has 6 Namma Clinics.

On waste management, Narayan said an appropriate policy is being formulated to take apartment residents into confidence in proper waste management.

