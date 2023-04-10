Three youth arrested for murdering 15-year-old boy in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KG Halli police arrested three youths, Suhail Ullah Sharief (19), Syed Shoaib (20) and Mohammed Hussain (18), residents of KG Halli, in connection with the murder of Satish M(15), whose body was found on the morning of April 3 near the railway track in Pillanna Garden.

Initially, though there were no leads about the assailants, the investigating teams verified the footage recorded by 60-70 CCTV cameras for 3-4 days to gather clues, said the police.

“Based on the clues, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested the trio. Investigations revealed that the deceased Satish worked as a horse caretaker on Mosque Road and provided horse rides for children. About two weeks before the murder, accused Sharief had asked Satish if he could sit on the horse to click a picture, who on denying the request, was slapped."

"The following week, Satish was sitting with his friends at a tea stall in Lingarajapuram, where Sharief also happened to go, and Satish picked a fight and returned the slap,” the police said.

On April 2nd, Sharief, who was in Pillanna Garden with his friends, spotted Satish in the evening and took the latter near the railway track under the pretext of talking to him. “The accused assaulted the boy with sticks near the railway track and murdered him before escaping,” the police added.

BENGALURU: The KG Halli police arrested three youths, Suhail Ullah Sharief (19), Syed Shoaib (20) and Mohammed Hussain (18), residents of KG Halli, in connection with the murder of Satish M(15), whose body was found on the morning of April 3 near the railway track in Pillanna Garden. Initially, though there were no leads about the assailants, the investigating teams verified the footage recorded by 60-70 CCTV cameras for 3-4 days to gather clues, said the police. “Based on the clues, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested the trio. Investigations revealed that the deceased Satish worked as a horse caretaker on Mosque Road and provided horse rides for children. About two weeks before the murder, accused Sharief had asked Satish if he could sit on the horse to click a picture, who on denying the request, was slapped."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The following week, Satish was sitting with his friends at a tea stall in Lingarajapuram, where Sharief also happened to go, and Satish picked a fight and returned the slap,” the police said. On April 2nd, Sharief, who was in Pillanna Garden with his friends, spotted Satish in the evening and took the latter near the railway track under the pretext of talking to him. “The accused assaulted the boy with sticks near the railway track and murdered him before escaping,” the police added.