Home Cities Bengaluru

Three youth arrested for murdering 15-year-old boy in Bengaluru  

Initially, though there were no leads about the assailants, the investigating teams verified the footage recorded by 60-70 CCTV cameras for 3-4 days to gather clues, said the police.

Published: 10th April 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The KG Halli police arrested three youths, Suhail Ullah Sharief (19), Syed Shoaib (20) and Mohammed Hussain (18), residents of KG Halli, in connection with the murder of Satish M(15), whose body was found on the morning of April 3 near the railway track in Pillanna Garden.

Initially, though there were no leads about the assailants, the investigating teams verified the footage recorded by 60-70 CCTV cameras for 3-4 days to gather clues, said the police.

“Based on the clues, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested the trio. Investigations revealed that the deceased Satish worked as a horse caretaker on Mosque Road and provided horse rides for children. About two weeks before the murder, accused Sharief had asked Satish if he could sit on the horse to click a picture, who on denying the request, was slapped."

"The following week, Satish was sitting with his friends at a tea stall in Lingarajapuram, where Sharief also happened to go, and Satish picked a fight and returned the slap,” the police said.

On April 2nd, Sharief, who was in Pillanna Garden with his friends, spotted Satish in the evening and took the latter near the railway track under the pretext of talking to him. “The accused assaulted the boy with sticks near the railway track and murdered him before escaping,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KG Halli Pillanna Garden
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp