Actor Sudeep threat case: Central Crime Branch seeks cyber team’s expertise

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths investigating the threat letters to actor Kiccha Sudeep have sought the help of cyber experts.

City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that cyber security experts have been roped in for the investigations, and the accused would be arrested soon. He said technical support has also been availed of for the probe.

It may be recalled that the actor’s manager Manjunath, alias Jack Manju, had filed a complaint with Puttenahalli police station on March 29.

The unidentified accused had sent two threat letters to the actor’s JP Nagar residence on March 10.

At a recent press conference, Sudeep had said he is aware of the person who sent the letter and it is somebody from the Kannada movie industry.

The commissioner had transferred the case from Puttenahalli police station to CCB, who had found that the letters were sent from Domlur area. Investigations are on.

