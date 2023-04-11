Home Cities Bengaluru

Actor Sudeep threat case: Central Crime Branch seeks cyber team’s expertise

The commissioner had transferred the case from Puttenahalli police station to CCB, who had found that the letters were sent from Domlur area. Investigations are on.

Published: 11th April 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep during a press conference in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep during a press conference in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths investigating the threat letters to actor Kiccha Sudeep have sought the help of cyber experts. 

City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that cyber security experts have been roped in for the investigations, and the accused would be arrested soon. He said technical support has also been availed of for the probe.

It may be recalled that the actor’s manager Manjunath, alias Jack Manju, had filed a complaint with Puttenahalli police station on March 29.

 The unidentified accused had sent two threat letters to the actor’s JP Nagar residence on March 10.
At a recent press conference, Sudeep had said he is aware of the person who sent the letter and it is somebody from the Kannada movie industry.

The commissioner had transferred the case from Puttenahalli police station to CCB, who had found that the letters were sent from Domlur area. Investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Central Crime Branch Kiccha Sudeep Sudeep threat case
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp