Colleges, universities must use UUCMS to collect fees: Karanataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department on Monday stated that all universities and colleges must strictly use the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) for the collection of fees and other financial processes.

The UUCMS was announced last year as a way to give universities and colleges a single digital platform to undertake various processes related to the running of a higher education institution. The department announced 10 modules under the system -- admissions, academics and class monitoring, examinations, human resource management, affiliation, student support, asset management, library management, financial planning and monitoring, and research development.

The department has gradually released modules over the last year, with the most recent being the affiliation (accreditation), student support, human resource management, and financial planning and monitoring modules, released by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

In this direction, the department issued a government order, stating that universities and colleges will need to use UUCMS to undertake any financial dealings. Sources within the department stated that the universities will need to collect fees and make payments through the financial planning and monitoring module. “UUCMS will give a daily balance sheet, as well as details on all funds pertaining to a specific university or college, so it is ensured that there is transparency within the system,” they said.

