‘Disturbing’ & ‘unfortunate’

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai has recently been in the news after several students of the institution boycotted exams and protested on campus last week, demanding action against the teachers accused of sexual harassment. Following this, Hari Padman, an assistant professor at the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation, was booked for sexual harassment on Friday.

Even though many students came forward with allegations, there was only one complaint received, which was against Padman by a former student from Kerala. The statements of the other students were recorded based on which names of three more teachers with similar charges were noted. The teachers were charged with inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment.

This incident at Kalakshetra has ‘disturbed’ the classical art world and several renowned dancers and singers took to social media platforms to voice their concerns. While many call this issue ‘unfortunate’, they blame the reluctance of the administration to take immediate action against the allegations and also blame the failure of the administration of the institution to address the issues of sexual harassment within the institution.

Padma Shri awardee Prathibha Prahlad understands the situation having been harassed by a guru when she was just 18. “Be it a case of sexual harassment or any complaint raised by the students, the first step that should be taken by the authorities of the institution is to suspend the perpetrator accused until a conclusion has been arrived at. However, instead of this, a sense of mismanagement of the situation was seen on the part of the director and the other executive members at Kalakshetra,” she says, adding,

“Another lapse on the part of the director was to send the other accused teachers for a performance in Hyderabad just a day before the students of the institution went on a night-long dharna. The accused teacher Hari Padman also went missing but was later arrested by the police. He was suspended by the board members only after getting arrested. Another illogical move by the authorities was to not even think about the situation of the students facing trauma after the chaos on campus and announce exams. Hence, the director should own the moral responsibility for this situation and step down from her duties,” shares Prathibha.

For Bengaluru-based Madhulita Mohapatra, an Odissi dancer and choreographer, the recent news of sexual harassment at the esteemed Kalakshetra is disturbing and condemns the incident. “These are violations of the worst kind on the dignity of individuals and should have no place in our workplaces and academic institutions. The very value of mutual respect that our great guru-shishya parampara carries should embolden the culture of accountability and safety at our classical art institutions,” she says.

Mohapatra, who is also an Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee from Central Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, adds, “Prompt and necessary actions are right away needed to ensure the safety, well-being, and dignity of all individuals. The most important work is to create a culture of respect and support where sexual harassment is not tolerated, and victims are empowered to speak up and seek justice,” she says.

Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Mithun Shyam calls the Kalakshetra incident ‘unfortunate’. “As an artiste, I would say that art and artistes are supposed to spread peace. But when the temple of art – that is Kalakshetra – is itself ‘disturbed’, it is a matter of great sadness for the art world.”

BENGALURU: The Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai has recently been in the news after several students of the institution boycotted exams and protested on campus last week, demanding action against the teachers accused of sexual harassment. Following this, Hari Padman, an assistant professor at the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation, was booked for sexual harassment on Friday. Even though many students came forward with allegations, there was only one complaint received, which was against Padman by a former student from Kerala. The statements of the other students were recorded based on which names of three more teachers with similar charges were noted. The teachers were charged with inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment. This incident at Kalakshetra has ‘disturbed’ the classical art world and several renowned dancers and singers took to social media platforms to voice their concerns. While many call this issue ‘unfortunate’, they blame the reluctance of the administration to take immediate action against the allegations and also blame the failure of the administration of the institution to address the issues of sexual harassment within the institution. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Padma Shri awardee Prathibha Prahlad understands the situation having been harassed by a guru when she was just 18. “Be it a case of sexual harassment or any complaint raised by the students, the first step that should be taken by the authorities of the institution is to suspend the perpetrator accused until a conclusion has been arrived at. However, instead of this, a sense of mismanagement of the situation was seen on the part of the director and the other executive members at Kalakshetra,” she says, adding, “Another lapse on the part of the director was to send the other accused teachers for a performance in Hyderabad just a day before the students of the institution went on a night-long dharna. The accused teacher Hari Padman also went missing but was later arrested by the police. He was suspended by the board members only after getting arrested. Another illogical move by the authorities was to not even think about the situation of the students facing trauma after the chaos on campus and announce exams. Hence, the director should own the moral responsibility for this situation and step down from her duties,” shares Prathibha. For Bengaluru-based Madhulita Mohapatra, an Odissi dancer and choreographer, the recent news of sexual harassment at the esteemed Kalakshetra is disturbing and condemns the incident. “These are violations of the worst kind on the dignity of individuals and should have no place in our workplaces and academic institutions. The very value of mutual respect that our great guru-shishya parampara carries should embolden the culture of accountability and safety at our classical art institutions,” she says. Mohapatra, who is also an Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee from Central Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, adds, “Prompt and necessary actions are right away needed to ensure the safety, well-being, and dignity of all individuals. The most important work is to create a culture of respect and support where sexual harassment is not tolerated, and victims are empowered to speak up and seek justice,” she says. Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Mithun Shyam calls the Kalakshetra incident ‘unfortunate’. “As an artiste, I would say that art and artistes are supposed to spread peace. But when the temple of art – that is Kalakshetra – is itself ‘disturbed’, it is a matter of great sadness for the art world.”