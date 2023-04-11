Graveyard encroachment case: Notice to activist for ‘breach of peace’

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the latest development surrounding the graveyard encroachment case at JJ Nagar at Chamarajpet, activist S Bhaskaran has been served two police notices, stating ‘an attempt to breach of peace’.

Three days ago, Lokayukta SP Lakshmi Ganesh and a team visited JJ Nagar for inspection, following a complaint about the encroachment of the Hindu Kannadiga and Tamilian burial graveyard, and alleged destruction of mortal remains by political leaders, and Bhaskaran was issued a Lokayukta notice to depose before them to record his statement and also show the spot.

But now the activist has received notice from West DCP and JJ Nagar police, stating that ‘following an attempt to breach of peace, a notice is being served’.

“I am shocked over the notice. I did not fight, nor raised any slogan. The Lokayukta police itself had asked me to come. I and a few other activists had come to Byatarayanapura police station and only after the Lokayukta SP arrived, we were asked to follow them to the spot. But the jurisdictional police are targeting me now,” he alleged.

The local police, if concerned about peace or the election code of conduct, should have asked the Lokayukta to postpone its inspection after the election results, rued Bhaskaran.

Bhaskaran had complained to the Lokayukta about BBMP’s alleged inaction over his complaint regarding the graveyard encroachment and a BBMP office and sports complex coming up in the same area. However, during the inspection, even some locals turned up and gave their version to Lokayukta, and said the encroachment did not take place and the graveyard is intact.

