Home Cities Bengaluru

Graveyard encroachment case: Notice to activist for ‘breach of peace’

The local police, if concerned about peace or the election code of conduct, should have asked the Lokayukta to postpone its inspection after the election results, rued Bhaskaran.

Published: 11th April 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the latest development surrounding the graveyard encroachment case at JJ Nagar at Chamarajpet, activist S Bhaskaran has been served two police notices, stating ‘an attempt to breach of peace’.

Three days ago, Lokayukta SP Lakshmi Ganesh and a team visited JJ Nagar for inspection, following a complaint about the encroachment of the Hindu Kannadiga and Tamilian burial graveyard, and alleged destruction of mortal remains by political leaders, and Bhaskaran was issued a Lokayukta notice to depose before them to record his statement and also show the spot.

But now the activist has received notice from West DCP and JJ Nagar police, stating that ‘following an attempt to breach of peace, a notice is being served’.

“I am shocked over the notice. I did not fight, nor raised any slogan. The Lokayukta police itself had asked me to come. I and a few other activists had come to Byatarayanapura police station and only after the Lokayukta SP arrived, we were asked to follow them to the spot. But the jurisdictional police are targeting me now,” he alleged.

The local police, if concerned about peace or the election code of conduct, should have asked the Lokayukta to postpone its inspection after the election results, rued Bhaskaran.

Bhaskaran had complained to the Lokayukta about BBMP’s alleged inaction over his complaint regarding the graveyard encroachment and a BBMP office and sports complex coming up in the same area. However, during the inspection, even some locals turned up and gave their version to Lokayukta, and said the encroachment did not take place and the graveyard is intact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
graveyard encroachment graveyard encroachment case
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp