Karnataka bribery case: Probe not complete, says court, denies bail to Madal Virupakshappa’s son

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing out that there is no guarantee that BWSSB financial adviser and chief accounts officer MV Prashanth Kumar would cooperate with the investigating officer (IO) if released on bail, considering he did not do so while in the custody of Lokayukta police, the Special Court on Monday declined to grant him bail in a corruption case.

Dismissing the bail plea, Judge B Jayantha Kumar noted that there is no explanation forthcoming from Prashanth Kumar, accused no.2, as to why he had gone to the office of Unisquare Builders and Developers Private Limited, though he is chief accounts officer of BWSSB.

Prashanth was caught red-handed on March 2 by Lokayukta police, allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on the instructions of his father, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) and accused no. 1, to complete the process of tender for purchase of chemicals from the complainant’s company, Delicia Chemicals.

The statement of Dr M Mahesh, KSDL managing director, before the magistrate clearly disclosed the involvement of Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth in finalising the tender process. Lokayukta police contended that Prashanth was not cooperating with the investigation.

“The recovery of a slip from Prashanth’s mouth prima facie shows that he tried to conceal the evidence. The IO recovered a diary from him which contains some writings and there is no explanation from him. The investigation is to be carried out regarding the seizure of Rs 6.10 crore recovered from Virupakshappa’s bedroom, besides an exchange of WhatsApp messages and phone calls,” the court said.

Noting that there is apprehension that witnesses are being tampered with and that Prashanth’s release may hamper the investigation, the court said it is not safe to release him on bail. However, the court granted bail to Surendra, accused no. 3 who is a private accountant of Prashanth. He faces allegations of keeping money in Prashanth’s vehicle as per his instructions.

