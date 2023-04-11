Home Cities Bengaluru

System’s domino effect worries UVCE students

With the issues beginning at the very start of their courses, the now second-year students are facing major delays in the holding of examinations.

Published: 11th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in a constant crisis, students have now said they are six months behind the calendar of events thanks to the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS).

Speaking to TNIE, students have faulted the newly implemented UUCMS for causing delays in the conduction of both classes and examinations, wherein they are now six months behind on their courses and face troubles with procuring scholarships. “The batch of 2021-22 was the first batch to have UUCMS implemented. As per this, we were supposed to get our UUCMS numbers, but due to glitches on both the front-end and the back-end of the website, this was delayed, which in turn has been delaying us for the last year and a half,” said Darshith, a second-year UVCE student.

With the issues beginning at the very start of their courses, the now second-year students are facing major delays in the holding of examinations. After initial delays, students were not issued their respective register numbers until late into the first semester. Meanwhile, the announcement of results for the first semester was done late into the second semester, ultimately delaying the second-semester examinations.

“We wrote our first-semester exams sometime in May or June, and then our second-semester exams in January. We are still waiting on our second-semester results and began our third semester in February. If the delays continue, it will pose a huge problem to us to procure scholarships for the upcoming academic year,” said Darshith.

Apart from UVCE adjusting to a new system, there are also issues with how things are updated on the website. “The reason for the delays in our details being updated, as told by our professors, is that there is no developer hired by UVCE to manage the website. So our details are collected by our respective professors and then given to an external developer to update, which causes delays,” one second-year student told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“Currently, our semesters have taken six months to complete. We have no idea when our examinations will take place and are yet to receive any kind of intimation from the management on how these issues will be handled,” Vaishnavi, another second-year student, said. Darshith stated that the 2021-22 UVCE batch is currently six months behind schedule, as per the official calendar of events, and four months behind the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

