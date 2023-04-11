Three held for killing man caught stealing scrap in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested three men for allegedly murdering a man after catching him stealing from their scrap shop. The victim, Saifulla, was staying opposite the DJ Halli police station and was making a living from a horse cart and working as a loader in markets.

The shop staffers had been keeping a watch as thefts were happening regularly. When Saifulla came to steal scrap again, the arrested, Sheikh Jabiulla (26), owner of the shop; Shabaz alias Baban (28) and Prashanth (34) along with others caught and assaulted him. They confined him for over a week during which he died. The accused then threw the body in a drain in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits.

On March 4, the police found the decomposed body and circulated the photos in all police stations to trace the identity. On April 6, the victim’s mother and brother, who stay in KG Halli police station limits, had gone to the jurisdictional police to file a missing persons complaint where they saw the photo and identified the body. Based on certain leads given by the brother, police nabbed the accused and are on the lookout for the others.

“Saifulla was also earlier caught by the accused for stealing scrap. His family members had gotten him released from them. After Saifulla went missing for over a month again, his brother Fayazulla found out that the same people were behind the disappearance. Fayazulla gave out the names of the suspects. The police then picked up Prashanth for questioning who confessed to having killed Saifulla,” Bheemashankar Guled, DCP (East) said. Further investigations are on.

