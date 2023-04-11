Traders, apartments support Nandini

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the entry of Amul milk and curd into Karnataka leading to a commotion, now industry, traders and apartment associations have extended support to Nandini. J Crasta, past president of FKCCI and industrialist, says his factory unit uses Nandini milk to provide refreshments, tea and coffee to the 250 employees. “Nandini is our pride and we are committed to working for the welfare of our farmers at the local level,” said Crasta.

He added that not just Amul, there are brands like Heritage from Andhra Pradesh, Arokiya from Tamil Nadu, Country Delight, and even some farmers who ferry milk cans to homes and apartment complexes, but KMF’s Nandini is not threatened.

Expressing similar views, MC Dinesh, secretary of Rotary Club of Bengaluru with 300-plus members, says they stand by Nandini. “Karnataka Milk Federation was awarded ‘Best Corporate Practice’ award in 2015 by the Rotary Club of Bengaluru. The brand is our pride and we will back it come what may.”

Russell Market Traders, who supply tea and milk to workers and also host meetings for market development, say they opt only for Nandini milk and KMF products, though shops stock other brands too.

Bengaluru Apartment Federation joint secretary Vidya Goggi says it is a free market and other milk brands are also marketed in most apartments. However, 80 per cent of families buy Nandini, and as an association, BAF does not force anything on its members as food is a personal choice. “As long as quality, cost and consistency is maintained by KMF, no other player can dent the brand,” she said.

M Rajendra, a dairy farmer from Belagere in Varthur hobli, said farmers are happy with KMF and Bengaluru Dairy. “Dairy farmers get Rs 5 as support per litre of milk, we also get a yearly bonus. We are not threatened by small brands,” he said.

