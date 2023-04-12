1.2.3.4...Get on the dance floor: Disco edition in Bengaluru

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a city known for its vibrant nightlife, music lovers in namma Bengaluru are in for a treat as several upcoming events promise to bring the funky beats and groovy moves of the disco era back to the dance floor.

Friday’s Disco Edition celebration at Record Room, the city’s first vinyl bar, will replicate the glitzy aura of the 1970s on the dance floor. This event will take you back in time with the resident DJ spinning classic disco hits on vinyl, complete with the nostalgic pops and clicks of analogue music. The dedicated night promises to be a treat for disco fans, and it takes place every Friday 8pm onwards.

Coming up next on the list is a unique event that combines roller skating with disco music – the Roller Disco, in partnership with Bengaluru Skaters, will be held at Hard Rock Cafe this Sunday. Participants can groove to a blend of retro and classical disco music from the 1970s while spinning around a pop-up roller skating rink beneath sparkling disco lights. To complete the experience, a specially curated menu featuring classic American cuisine, refreshing cocktails, and beers will also be on offer during the evening. This one-of-a-kind event will take place on April 16, from 6pm to 10.30pm.

On Sunday, Focus Group Radio will host a music exploration event at Koramangala SOCIAL, featuring the sounds of African and migrant communities over the last five decades. The evening will kick off with old jazz and funk records from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, and Cameroon, gradually transitioning to Afro disco and contemporary electronic music. The event will commence at 4 pm on April 16 and tickets are available on insider.in.

Also, mark your calendars for the inaugural edition of Bars From Far, a two-day event organised by Greater Than Gin at WeWork Galaxy. The participating bars and bartenders from across the country include PCO Mumbai, Americano Mumbai, Cock and Bull Hyderabad, Native Cocktail Room Jaipur, Olterra Kolkata, Cobbler and Crew Pune, and Hideaway Goa.

In addition, Burgerama, Klaa Kitchen, and Buco will offer an array of delicious food options, while the artist lineup includes a2theliya, Ron.E, Alina, Synths Back, Deep Brown, and a Daft Punk tribute by BassicBoy and Navendu. The event takes place on April 14 and 15, from 5pm to 11pm, and tickets are available on insider.in.

