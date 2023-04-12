Former Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun to file papers tomorrow from Chickpet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hopeful of getting the Congress party ticket to contest from Chickpet constituency, former Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun will be filing her nomination on Thursday, citing it to be an auspicious day.

“After holding a padayatra with my supporters from Ashoka Pillar to South End Circle, I will be formally filing my nomination for Chickpet,” she announced on Tuesday.

While the Congress has not announced a ticket to anyone, and there are a few aspirants including former MLA RV Devaraj, Gangambike said she had decided to file the nomination as she is confident of getting the party ticket.

“I have complete faith in party leaders that they will give me the ‘B’ form, which I will submit before April 20. The leaders had promised that they will give the ticket to those who do good work and I along with my team have done so much work during the pandemic and also while organising party programmes,” she said, adding that she had also given Rs 350 crore grant for the development of the constituency when she was the mayor.

Asked what would be her move if the party chooses another candidate, she said that she will discuss it with leaders in the constituency and decid. “People are forcing me to contest this time and hence I have decided to file nomination,” she added.

