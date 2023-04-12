Home Cities Bengaluru

More than a murder mystery

A whodunit-turned-socio-thriller, this play is about biased and awry opinions made when one person is going through a horrifying incident 

Published: 12th April 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The peaceful mood of a small town set in the foothills of Madikeri is interrupted when Divya finds her husband Kiran mysteriously dead at their home. As the police try to find out the actual culprit, the case is escalated with various theories like love triangles being spun. As the story goes forward, the relationship between the husband and wife and various other characters surface.

This is the surface-level story of the play Skewed, which is going to be staged at Alliance Française on April 16. The 90-minute English play is Fourth Wall Theatre’s maiden production and is written by Gayathri Narayan, Mahesh SP, Vilok V Kowsik, and Arvindh S Kumar, with music by Abhimanyu Bhupathi.

Kowsik, one of the writers of the play, says the story had its initial inspiration from Roald Dahl’s Lamb to the Slaughter. “We went through many versions of the script. The first draft was inspired by Roald Dahl’s Lamb to the Slaughter. But then subsequently, as when we spoke with the director, the story kept on building, the story didn’t have anything from Lamb to the Slaughter. And it’s just that we have created a different story with the same set of characters which I used for those first versions,” recalls Kowsik, who plays the role of Kiran, the police inspector.

Starting off as a classic whodunit, the play slowly added elements of feminism into it. It is anything but a story scripted in black and white. “It’s a realistic play and the reason we’ve called it Skewed is because of the way people look at a situation,” explains Kowsik, adding that more importance has been given to two female characters. It’s a thriller, and with a social message.

The play follows a linear narrative, with a few scenes interspersed with realism. Complementing the theme of the story, the costumes are all in pastel shades, and the set design is minimalistic. The light design has been kept very intimate, setting the mood with elements of Indian and western classical music.

(Skewed will be staged at Alliance Française, Vasanth Nagar on April 16).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri Alliance Française
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp