More than a murder mystery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The peaceful mood of a small town set in the foothills of Madikeri is interrupted when Divya finds her husband Kiran mysteriously dead at their home. As the police try to find out the actual culprit, the case is escalated with various theories like love triangles being spun. As the story goes forward, the relationship between the husband and wife and various other characters surface.

This is the surface-level story of the play Skewed, which is going to be staged at Alliance Française on April 16. The 90-minute English play is Fourth Wall Theatre’s maiden production and is written by Gayathri Narayan, Mahesh SP, Vilok V Kowsik, and Arvindh S Kumar, with music by Abhimanyu Bhupathi.

Kowsik, one of the writers of the play, says the story had its initial inspiration from Roald Dahl’s Lamb to the Slaughter. “We went through many versions of the script. The first draft was inspired by Roald Dahl’s Lamb to the Slaughter. But then subsequently, as when we spoke with the director, the story kept on building, the story didn’t have anything from Lamb to the Slaughter. And it’s just that we have created a different story with the same set of characters which I used for those first versions,” recalls Kowsik, who plays the role of Kiran, the police inspector.

Starting off as a classic whodunit, the play slowly added elements of feminism into it. It is anything but a story scripted in black and white. “It’s a realistic play and the reason we’ve called it Skewed is because of the way people look at a situation,” explains Kowsik, adding that more importance has been given to two female characters. It’s a thriller, and with a social message.

The play follows a linear narrative, with a few scenes interspersed with realism. Complementing the theme of the story, the costumes are all in pastel shades, and the set design is minimalistic. The light design has been kept very intimate, setting the mood with elements of Indian and western classical music.

(Skewed will be staged at Alliance Française, Vasanth Nagar on April 16).

