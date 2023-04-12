Tone it down: Bengalureans call row a poll gimmick

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With political tussle over Nandini and Amul boiling over ahead of the Assembly elections, Bengalureans said they have other problems to fret over and prefer to stay away from the cacophony.

“The fight over Amul and Nandini is for politicians. It’s an election gimmick. There are more pressing issues that we have to tackle, instead of thinking about which brand of milk or curd to purchase. I buy what is available at the nearest outlet,” said Rohini B, a software professional and a mother of two. Ummu Arifa, a homemaker, said for her, butter means Amul, and for curd and milk it has been Nandini for the last two decades. “The Amul vs Nandini battle has not impacted buying patterns as we are going by the taste and clear choice,” Arifa said.

Most Bengalureans whom TNIE spoke to gyrate around similar arguments. They described the tussle as a political narrative. Apartment dwellers said the associations have not imposed any restrictions on which brand of milk and milk products they should purchase.

It is dictated by personal taste and choice. Vidya Goggi, governing council member, Bengaluru Apartments Federation, said, “Both brands are behemoths, and are capable of eating into each other’s business. Amul vs Nandini controversy appears to be political but this can also lead to more innovation and efficiency.”

Another citizen, Prakash Angadi, owner, Sri Channabasveshwara Rotti Mane at Majestic, said for the last 16 years, he has been buying Nandini milk and curd. “The recent development won’t impact our decision. If we have to buy butter, we go for Amul,” he said.

However, some said the tussle could have an impact on citizens and Nandini’s business. “Entry of Amul into Karnataka’s market will affect the common man. Price of Amul’s milk is higher than Nandini’s, and if Amul takes over Karnataka Milk Federation, buyers might have to shell out more. Nandini cannot fight the might of Amul’s marketing and advertising,” said Pradeep M, a techie.

