Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman accuses sub-inspector of sexually harassing her in Bengaluru

The sub-inspector, against whom allegations have been levelled, has been identified as BC Manjunathaswamy.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police sub-inspector attached to Suddaguntepalya (SG Palya) police station, off Hosur Road in South East division, has been accused of harassing and inappropriately touching a woman in the station. The woman, in a series of tweets on April 10 tagging the city police commissioner, alleged that the police officer touched her hip and other parts of her body when she went to the police station to give her statements in a divorce case pertaining to her brother’s friend.

The sub-inspector, against whom allegations have been levelled, has been identified as BC Manjunathaswamy. The incident is said to have occurred on April 8. In one of the tweets, she stated that the police officer, who was very friendly in the beginning, started harassing her.

“Luckily, my mother called me at the right time and I used her call as an excuse to get out of the police station,” read one of her tweets.

The sub-inspector is also said to have not recorded her statements and told her to come back when he called. He is alleged to have asked her to send her photographs once she reached home. He is also accused of initiating a conversation at night on WhatsApp, which she ignored.

Senior police officers have assured her of initiating action. “We have spoken to her. Appropriate action will be initiated at the earliest. CCTVs have been installed inside the station. We will check the CCTV footage and act against the sub-inspector if he had misbehaved with the woman,” said an officer, who is aware of the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassement Bengaluru
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp