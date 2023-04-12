Woman accuses sub-inspector of sexually harassing her in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police sub-inspector attached to Suddaguntepalya (SG Palya) police station, off Hosur Road in South East division, has been accused of harassing and inappropriately touching a woman in the station. The woman, in a series of tweets on April 10 tagging the city police commissioner, alleged that the police officer touched her hip and other parts of her body when she went to the police station to give her statements in a divorce case pertaining to her brother’s friend.

The sub-inspector, against whom allegations have been levelled, has been identified as BC Manjunathaswamy. The incident is said to have occurred on April 8. In one of the tweets, she stated that the police officer, who was very friendly in the beginning, started harassing her.

“Luckily, my mother called me at the right time and I used her call as an excuse to get out of the police station,” read one of her tweets.

The sub-inspector is also said to have not recorded her statements and told her to come back when he called. He is alleged to have asked her to send her photographs once she reached home. He is also accused of initiating a conversation at night on WhatsApp, which she ignored.

Senior police officers have assured her of initiating action. “We have spoken to her. Appropriate action will be initiated at the earliest. CCTVs have been installed inside the station. We will check the CCTV footage and act against the sub-inspector if he had misbehaved with the woman,” said an officer, who is aware of the incident.

