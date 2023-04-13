Home Cities Bengaluru

Amputated arm of 11-year-old successfully reattached in Bengaluru

Dr Ravi DR, who led the surgical team, said, replantation of limbs has a higher success rate when conducted within the golden period of six hours.

Published: 13th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Charan (11), from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, who was trying to dislodge a wooden stick from a grass-cutting machine, amputated his forearm. 

He was rushed to a local medical college where he received first aid, after which he was referred to Bengaluru’s Narayana Health. Doctors at Narayana conducted a six-hour-long replantation surgery though the boy’s arm had been separated from his body for over six hours. The surgery involved microsurgical repair of all injured structures of the hand to re-establish the blood flow to the amputated arm. 

Dr Ravi DR, who led the surgical team, said, the replantation of limbs has a higher success rate when conducted within the golden period of six hours.

Charan’s surgery was particularly complicated owing to his young age, type of injury (crush avulsion cut), and the distance he travelled.  Charan was kept under intensive observation and medication for 10 days.  It will take him 9-12 months to recover completely, the doctor said.

TAGS
Surgery Replanation surgery
