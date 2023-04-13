Miss-Fit: Tips and tricks for weight loss

Wanitha Ashok By

I have decided to fast this Ramadan. Could you guide me double it up with weight loss also?

Ramadan is the best time to lose weight provided you make the right choices. You are not eating all through the day, like you would otherwise. The trick is to get to make the right choices. So I’ve seen a lot of people have deep-fried food and sugary food that should be totally avoided. Rather, try eating clean with plenty of fruits and vegetables and fibre is very important for digestion and it will keep you full throughout the entire day. You know take the fast to the next level by including protein and healthy fats. But don’t go overboard. Eat only as much as you can and drink plenty of water.

I am a hardcore Kannadiga and can’t live without my ragi mudde. Does Ragi help in weight loss?

Not only Kannadigas but various other people love ragi and its benefits. It is highly nutritious, and is a good source of protein and fibre. Lots of people would prefer to have it in the afternoon instead of at night because it’s hard to digest since it is quite heavy. I recommend you should not be having it for breakfast have lunch and dinner. You definitely can have it as one meal in a day, but there’s so many other things that you can have along with it. Let your nutrition come from various other sources too.

What are the desi foods that could help keep your gut fit? What are the benefits of a fit gut?

Gut is known as the second brain of the body and it is very important to have good gut health. Everything starts from the gut, be it good hair or skin or weight loss. I can’t even emphasise enough how important that is. So the best desi things to have for good gut health are buttermilk, fermented dough for idli. The other thing you can do is mash the leftover rice with some water and soak it with buttermilk or curds and leave it overnight. The next day, you can put masala like a little salt, green chilies, cumin, coriander leaves and can either have it as a soup or drink it as a buttermilk.

Wanitha Ashok

Fit India Movement Ambassador and celebrity fitness coach

