Only field campaigns will impact voter: Trader of party wares

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wholesale traders, who supply election material like flags, caps, cloth buntings, banners, shawls, T-shirts, badges, head and hand bands, towels and others for political parties, are expecting brisk business as parties have announced their candidates and are gearing up to begin fierce campaigns.

Bengaluru-based wholesale trader Shekar R, who has been supplying election materials for more than two decades and having witnessed multiple elections from ward to parliamentary polls, said that only those parties that go out on field campaigns can influence voters, and that social media has a limited role in influencing them. Shekar is credited with supplying election material to almost all political parties, which have been used by chief ministers, including B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy.

“In the early 2000s, we had nearly 100 workers, especially women, who used to prepare buntings, banners, flags and other election material made of paper, which is now replaced by cloth. While the production material has changed, the rest remains the same. Only those candidates who go out on roads doing rallies and are involved in door-to-door campaigns have the winning edge as they can impress the layman,” he said.

“The materials we supply include flags, cloth banners, buntings, caps, shawls, and T-shirts which help create an impact on voters, as compared to social media. Election symbols get registered hard on the voter’s mind on field campaigns, rallies and conventions,” he explained.

“Before MCC, multiple candidates who were aspiring for tickets were on a spending spree as they wanted to register themselves in their respective constituencies. We used to get regular orders from them. With MCC in force, the orders have come to a standstill. However, business is picking up with the announcement of candidates,” said Shekar, who owns SR Enterprises at Binny Mills.

He informed that they had received bulk orders for JDS’ Pancharatna Yatra, BJP’s Rath Yatra and Congress’ Prajadwani Yatra, before the code of conduct kicked in. His materials are sold in the range of Rs 5-100. He added that all materials are procured as finished products from Surat.

BENGALURU: Wholesale traders, who supply election material like flags, caps, cloth buntings, banners, shawls, T-shirts, badges, head and hand bands, towels and others for political parties, are expecting brisk business as parties have announced their candidates and are gearing up to begin fierce campaigns. Bengaluru-based wholesale trader Shekar R, who has been supplying election materials for more than two decades and having witnessed multiple elections from ward to parliamentary polls, said that only those parties that go out on field campaigns can influence voters, and that social media has a limited role in influencing them. Shekar is credited with supplying election material to almost all political parties, which have been used by chief ministers, including B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy. “In the early 2000s, we had nearly 100 workers, especially women, who used to prepare buntings, banners, flags and other election material made of paper, which is now replaced by cloth. While the production material has changed, the rest remains the same. Only those candidates who go out on roads doing rallies and are involved in door-to-door campaigns have the winning edge as they can impress the layman,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The materials we supply include flags, cloth banners, buntings, caps, shawls, and T-shirts which help create an impact on voters, as compared to social media. Election symbols get registered hard on the voter’s mind on field campaigns, rallies and conventions,” he explained. “Before MCC, multiple candidates who were aspiring for tickets were on a spending spree as they wanted to register themselves in their respective constituencies. We used to get regular orders from them. With MCC in force, the orders have come to a standstill. However, business is picking up with the announcement of candidates,” said Shekar, who owns SR Enterprises at Binny Mills. He informed that they had received bulk orders for JDS’ Pancharatna Yatra, BJP’s Rath Yatra and Congress’ Prajadwani Yatra, before the code of conduct kicked in. His materials are sold in the range of Rs 5-100. He added that all materials are procured as finished products from Surat.